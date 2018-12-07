Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,675,114 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 2,079,670 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.10. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 140.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

