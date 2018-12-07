Humana (HUM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Humana’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. The insurer is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business. Its top line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Sufficient generation of cash flow has helped the company take up many capital deployment initiatives aimed at enhancing its shareholder value. Acquisitions and dispositions made by the company have also led to business growth over the last few quarters. However, its rising level of expenses since 2010 persistently weighs on the bottom line. The company expects to witness rise in benefit expenses which will lead to an overall increase in operating expenses going forward.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MED raised their price target on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.10.

NYSE:HUM opened at $316.27 on Monday. Humana has a 1 year low of $242.00 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 21.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 41.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 46.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

