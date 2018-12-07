Huntsworth’s (HNT) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Huntsworth from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of LON HNT opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Huntsworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

In other Huntsworth news, insider Neil Jones bought 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.62). Also, insider Paul Taaffe sold 1,243,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £1,367,789.50 ($1,787,259.24).

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

