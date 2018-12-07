HUYA Inc – (HUYA) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,343 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of HUYA worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HUYA by 162.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3,741.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUYA. CLSA began coverage on HUYA in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HUYA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $15.35 on Friday. HUYA Inc – has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

