Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Receives $82.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Several research firms have commented on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Featherman Trust sold 72,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $5,000,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,937. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 116.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,509,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,173,000 after acquiring an additional 812,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after buying an additional 580,125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $19,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,694,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 659,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after buying an additional 188,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 868,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,346. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

