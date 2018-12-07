Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Acquires $95,780.64 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.52 per share, with a total value of $95,780.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,488. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.
