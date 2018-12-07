i3 Verticals (IIIV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on IIIV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 296,281 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,619,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,369,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

