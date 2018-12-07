Ibex Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medifast Inc (MED)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

MED opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 1,343 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $215,041.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,523.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Hoer purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,246.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

