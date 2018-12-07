Ibex Investors LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING)

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 58.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

