Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,026 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,679,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

