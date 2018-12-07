IDEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE:IEX opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. IDEX’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

