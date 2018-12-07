IKONICS (IKNX) vs. Eastman Kodak (KODK) Financial Comparison

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and Eastman Kodak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09% Eastman Kodak 8.42% 84.03% 1.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of IKONICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IKONICS and Eastman Kodak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and Eastman Kodak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $17.24 million 1.03 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Eastman Kodak $1.53 billion 0.08 $94.00 million N/A N/A

Eastman Kodak has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Kodak has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastman Kodak beats IKONICS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides production press systems, consumables, and inkjet components and services; flexographic imaging equipment, printing plates, consumables, and related services; enterprise services and solutions, such as a suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services that assist customers with solutions for their printing requirements and document management services; consumer products, including cameras and inkjet printers; and motion picture and industrial film, and chemicals, as well as licenses Kodak brand to third parties for a range of products, such as batteries, digital and instant print cameras, camera accessories, printers, and LED lighting products. In addition, it offers intellectual property licensing solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

