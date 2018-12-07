IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have a beta of 5.54, meaning that their average stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -17.21 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 12.09

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 450 1293 1444 84 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 39.00%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S competitors beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

