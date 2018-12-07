IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 450 1293 1444 84 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 40.19%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -17.07 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 11.97

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s peers have a beta of 5.54, meaning that their average stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S peers beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

