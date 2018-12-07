Imperial Capital Reiterates In-Line Rating for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Imperial Capital reissued their in-line rating on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALGT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.50.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.