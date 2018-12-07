Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMMY) Director Robert J. Kammer Sells 10,000 Shares

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 889,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,835. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

