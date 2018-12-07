Incyte (INCY) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Argus set a $83.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.48.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $102.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 1,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at $424,173.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 19,237.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 93.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

