Indaba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 744,380 Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 744,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,000. Nielsen comprises 6.2% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. WEALTHFRONT Corp acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 93,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLSN opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

