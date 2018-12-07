Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €81.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €81.00 ($94.19) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMW. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.36 ($100.42).

ETR:BMW opened at €72.07 ($83.80) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

