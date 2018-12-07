INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

INVVY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that INDIVIOR PLC/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

