ING Groep (ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

