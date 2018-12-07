Ingevity (NGVT) versus KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (KURRY) Financial Survey

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ingevity has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ingevity and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 2 5 0 2.71 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingevity presently has a consensus target price of $103.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ingevity is more favorable than KURARAY CO LTD/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingevity and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $972.40 million 3.68 $126.50 million $2.58 33.02 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR $4.61 billion 1.14 $477.05 million N/A N/A

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 15.53% 47.45% 12.51% KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 9.38% 10.53% 6.93%

Summary

Ingevity beats KURARAY CO LTD/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising asphalt paving, oilfield exploration and production, printing inks, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, and other diverse industries. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

