Inphi Co. (IPHI) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inphi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $357,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $5,757,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $259,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

IPHI opened at $35.83 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 29,656 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $1,174,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,207. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

