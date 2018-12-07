Insider Buying: Avon Rubber plc (AVON) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,334 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £160.08 ($209.17).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Nick Keveth bought 12 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.35).

On Monday, September 17th, Nick Keveth purchased 2,202 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,563.76 ($39,936.97).

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Friday. Avon Rubber plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $5.34.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Protection and Dairy. The company offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

