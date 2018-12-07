Insider Buying: Changfeng Energy Inc (CFY) Director Buys C$19,800.00 in Stock

Changfeng Energy Inc (CVE:CFY) Director Yongbiao Ding bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

CFY opened at C$0.93 on Friday. Changfeng Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

Changfeng Energy Company Profile

Changfeng Energy Inc distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial users in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment engages in installing and connecting gas pipelines, and selling gas through its pipeline networks to the end users in Sanya City, Hainan province.

