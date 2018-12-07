Insider Buying: Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) insider Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $938,631.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 82,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,150. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $413.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,257.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,869,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,840,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 584,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAYN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Haynes International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

