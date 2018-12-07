Insider Buying: Otelco Inc (OTEL) Major Shareholder Purchases $187,663.47 in Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,663.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Ira Sochet bought 10,992 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $176,091.84.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Ira Sochet bought 5,228 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $83,229.76.

OTEL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. Otelco Inc has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otelco by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Otelco by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otelco by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

