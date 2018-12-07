Insider Buying: ProntoForms Corp (PFM) Director Buys C$26,250.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) Director James Norman Davies bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00.

Shares of PFM opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,192.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.81. ProntoForms Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

