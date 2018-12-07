Insider Buying: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) CFO David Lam acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.51. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 269,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

