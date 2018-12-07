Insider Buying: StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,580.00 in Stock

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glendon Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 15,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $56,564.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 5,900 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $21,240.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 1,990 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $6,567.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 4,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $15,888.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 4,800 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $16,224.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 6,196 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $21,562.08.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 37,257 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $130,026.93.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 12,214 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $41,894.02.

On Friday, November 9th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 18,914 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $64,685.88.

On Monday, November 5th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 5,000 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00.

GASS stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.25. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in StealthGas by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in StealthGas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

GASS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

