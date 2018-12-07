Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Chairman Sells $1,898,442.00 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,898,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABC opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after buying an additional 454,154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 239,591 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

