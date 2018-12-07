Insider Selling: Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Insider Sells 27,619 Shares of Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $337,504.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $332,532.76.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $404,342.16.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $375,342.21.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $438,037.34.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $495,761.05.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $503,218.18.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,766,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.58. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.60 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Nomura set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cloudera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 307,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

