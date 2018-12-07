Insider Selling: Control4 Corp (CTRL) SVP Sells $23,309.54 in Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $23,309.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryce Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Bryce Judd sold 2,844 shares of Control4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $61,970.76.

Shares of CTRL stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Control4 by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,114,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after buying an additional 717,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Control4 by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,075,000 after buying an additional 653,664 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Control4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Control4 by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 855,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth $5,402,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

