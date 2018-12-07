Insider Selling: Heska Corp (HSKA) CEO Sells $169,624.00 in Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $169,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.95 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.63. Heska Corp has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Heska had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSKA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

