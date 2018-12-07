Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Insider Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.45, for a total value of C$10,045.00.

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$101.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,209. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$91.65 and a one year high of C$109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 7.44999977929091 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$103.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Insider Sells 100 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/insider-selling-intact-financial-co-ifc-insider-sells-100-shares-of-stock.html.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.