Insider Selling: Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 792,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $15,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Marijuana Company Of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

