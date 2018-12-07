Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) VP Sells $95,581.01 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Rodney David Patton sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $95,581.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MHK opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.45 and a fifty-two week high of $282.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

