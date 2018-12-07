Insider Selling: New Relic Inc (NEWR) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $605,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,771 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $316,009.80.

On Monday, November 19th, Mark Sachleben sold 11,271 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $944,509.80.

On Monday, November 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $1,305,900.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $723,675.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Mark Sachleben sold 22,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,892,250.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $668,850.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,052 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $103,758.76.

On Monday, September 17th, Mark Sachleben sold 23,651 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $2,506,296.47.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $83.16. 523,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,123. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.80.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 84.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. First Analysis upgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/insider-selling-new-relic-inc-newr-cfo-sells-7500-shares-of-stock.html.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.