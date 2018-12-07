Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Sells C$300,548.04 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) insider Gregory Anthony Lang sold 61,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$300,548.04.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 20,444 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$104,059.96.

On Friday, November 9th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 33,283 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$174,402.92.

On Monday, November 5th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 34,254 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$185,999.22.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$5.04 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.33 and a one year high of C$6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 60.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$9.10 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

