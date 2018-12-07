Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $669,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mcadam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00.

Shares of NTNX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.01%. The business had revenue of $313.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Nutanix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 40.2% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 127,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,637,000 after acquiring an additional 240,388 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

