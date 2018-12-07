Insider Selling: Sabre Corp (SABR) VP Sells 8,719 Shares of Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) VP Jami Kindle sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $227,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,013 shares in the company, valued at $443,188.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $25.57 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

