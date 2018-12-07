Insider Selling: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) CRO Sells 4,725 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $23,908.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VSLR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,418,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,173. The company has a market cap of $637.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.36. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $77.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 61.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,679,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 1,567,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 535,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 476,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 297,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 270,923 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/insider-selling-vivint-solar-inc-vslr-cro-sells-4725-shares-of-stock.html.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.