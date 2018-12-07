Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) General Counsel Sells 745 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 281,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $93.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

