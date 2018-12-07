Integra Lifesciences (IART) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Integra LifeSciences has underperformed its industry over the past six months. Significant gross margin contractions caused by escalating costs have been a major headwind for the company in the last reported quarter. A tough competitive landscape adds to the woes. On a positive note, solid growth across all business segments has been the key growth catalyst. Integra LifeSciences’ successful progress with its channel expansion strategy and Codman integration buoy optimism. Notably, the company announced plans within Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment to expand its sales channel, improve focus and competitiveness and better align the company’s product portfolio with clinical customers. Moreover, the strong investments in research and development is encouraging. However, the company’s reduced 2018 revenue guidance fails to instill confidence in the stock.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IART. Bank of America cut Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill purchased 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,699.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,012,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

