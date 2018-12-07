Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $170 12-month price target. We think Elafibranor Ph2 PBC data from Genfit (GNFT.PA, Not covered) looks competitive among Ph2 assets but we do not view today’s update as a near or mid-term threat to ICPT’s OCA. Elafibranor Ph2 looks broadly similar to recently updated Sedalapar data (for 52-week analysis) from Cymabay (CBAY, OW E. Merle) which is not surprising as both are PPAR agonists, but detailed full data could be helpful in comparing the efficacy and safety profiles of these assets. We think pivotal PBC trial enrollment will take time before either asset would pose a commercial threat to OCA in PBC. We remain focused on REGENERATE readout in NASH for ICPT in 1H 2019.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wedbush set a $217.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.25.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.21. 81,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,087. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $78,802,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,095,578 shares in the company, valued at $640,462,380.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.42, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,527 shares of company stock worth $85,195,134. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 591.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 169,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,772,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

