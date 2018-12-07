Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Insider Lisa Bright Sells 5,000 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Lisa Bright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.42, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,612.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. 82,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,087. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.89) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,336,000 after purchasing an additional 661,542 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICPT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $217.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

