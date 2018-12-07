International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Holdings Trimmed by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,338 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 2,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 21,298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Argus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

