International Money Express (IMXI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. International Money Express has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala.

