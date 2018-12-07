IntriCon (IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

IIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded IntriCon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $31.09. 148,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,440. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 million. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

