Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $38,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $15.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.63. 6,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,748. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.75 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.01.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total value of $15,243,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,704 shares in the company, valued at $200,125,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

